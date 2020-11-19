BTS: RM causes ARMY ENVY for this emotional reason

Find out why BTS’s RM has caused envy and upset the ARMY through social media for this exciting reason.

Namjoon, better known in the world of music as RM, has recently caused a sensation through his social networks, since he can enjoy BE, before its launch, as he demonstrated it.

Remember that the ARMY is hours away from making their long-awaited comeback with the BE record material, so RM has access to hear the album before anyone else and the fandom expressed their envy.

While many know that Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM will premiere BE this November 20, so the K-pop idols will promote Life Goes On, a sweet melody that will carry a very deep message to his fans.

It is no wonder that the boys of BTS shared their excitement for the release of their album, which represents a new musical era and the group got involved in every creative aspect of the project.

RM surprises with BE review

If we also remember Namjoon is one of the producers and composers of BE and as the leader of the Bangtan Boys he is one of the musicians who has access to the songs on the CD before anyone else, as he must supervise the musical work for its publication.

That is why the rapper of the company Big Hit Entertainment unleashed the envy of ARMY by revealing that he enjoys his free time listening to the 8 songs that make up BE and that is that the members of BTS constantly interact with their fans through Weverse, the Big Hit official app.

It was there where Namjoon in Weverse made ARMY feel a mixture of emotions, as the idol revealed a series of screenshots of his cell phone where BE’s songs appear, apparently RM was listening to the tracks before their premiere.

Notably, netizens’ reactions were very mixed, sparking ARMY envy as Namjoon can listen to BE’s tracklist, others commented that RM’s post was a special message for fans.



