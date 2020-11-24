BTS reveals why ‘Dynamite’ won’t be successful

BTS, the hit Korean group gave an interesting interview where they talked about their hit ‘Dynamite’.

BTS kicked off Thanksgiving week by appearing on the cover of Esquire on Monday (November 23), talking about everything from the success of “Dynamite” to their new album Be.

In the interview, conducted on Zoom from Big Hit Entertainment’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, the K-pop boy band revealed that the direction of their latest music actually took its cue in response to the ongoing global pandemic. .

“‘Dynamite’ wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t COVID-19,” RM revealed of creating the band’s first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“For this song, we wanted to go easy and simple and positive. Not some, like deep vibes or shadows. We just wanted to go easy.”

“We were trying to get the message of healing and comfort across to our fans. Taking over the world wasn’t really our plan when we released ‘Dynamite,” added Jin.

With the meeting held weeks before its release, the bandmates also reflected on the tone of their fifth Korean studio album, Be, which was released on November 20, and we gave you the details on Somagnews.

“I don’t think this album has songs that criticize social problems. Everybody is going through very difficult times right now. So I don’t think there are songs that are that aggressive,” RM said of the eight-track set, which includes the follow-up single “Life Goes On”, as well as album tracks “Blue & Gray”, “Stay”, “Fly To My Room” and more.

And yet, even with their groundbreaking accomplishments of late, the septet, which took home the awards for favorite duo / group, pop rock, and best social artist at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night (22 November), still admitting to battling imposter syndrome (or “mask complex,” as RM calls it) and gaining more respect in America.



