BTS reveals what they used to do due to extreme tiredness

The boys of BTS worked long before they became the most popular idols, so they had to take some action when they were feeling very tired.

We know that the path of an idol is never easy. Since before debut, the training hours are long, but once they enter the K-Pop industry, these artists will not rest until they show their best. That’s why BTS remembers what they did when they couldn’t continue their practice due to physical exhaustion.

Now that kids are on the cusp of success, looking back can seem like fun, as even the tough seasons left them with unforgettable lessons and moments. But at that moment they perceived it differently.

When the idols were preparing for the release of the album Dark & ​​Wild, they had to make a great effort, since in addition to giving their best they had to sacrifice almost all of their downtime.

During an interview, Jungkook mentioned that back then they spent so much time in the rehearsal room that they practically did not sleep. If we add to that that they were preparing one of the most difficult choreographies the group has, we can imagine how complicated it was.

BTS BOYS FIND A WAY TO RECOVER FROM TIRED

The preparations for Dark & ​​Wild had the boys exhausted, but that did not discourage the desire to pursue their dreams and become stars of music. So they continued to work and resorted to a method that allowed them to keep up.

Jungkook remembers that when they felt very tired they used to escape to the bathroom to get some sleep, since that little nap would help them regain the strength that would allow them to continue with the rehearsals.

All that hard work paid off well, as Bangtan Sonyeondan is now known worldwide as the hottest group right now.

We recently told you that BTS broke a new record thanks to their popularity on Billboard, these idols surpassed the mark set by The Weeknd.



