BTS reveals tracklist for BE, their upcoming album

The Bangtan Boys are ready to present the album ‘BE’, the K-pop band from the agency Big Hit Entertainment shared the tracklist of their musical project, know the 8 songs included in this new album.

There is less and less time for November 20, the date on which Beyond The Scene idols will premiere ‘BE’, a record material that was created especially for their fans and that portrays the situation the world is going through.

In previous days, South Korean artists have revealed individual images for the CD, now, the previews are more exciting, as every detail of ‘BE’ was thought by the 7 members of Bangtan Sonyeondan, they were involved in the creative and musical processes of his comeback.

Through the social networks of the company Big Hit Entertainment, the list of songs that are part of ‘BE’ was released, the tracklist is a trip to the inner world of Korean pop artists.

THE RECORD MATERIAL ‘BE’ BY BTS CONTAINS 8 SONGS, KNOW THEM

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, V and Suga were inspired by their motto ‘life goes on’ to compose several songs of ‘BE’, apparently the concept of the album is very intimate, it will show the most homely side , pleasant and warm from the rappers and singers of ‘ON’.

These songs make up BTS’s ‘BE’:

1.- Life Goes On.

2.- The Way to Travel in My Room.

3.-Blue & Gray.

4.-Skit.

5.- A Moment.

6.- Sickness.

7.- Stay.

8.- Dynamite.

The tracklist of ‘BE’ is accompanied by a profound message, in which BTS invites its fans to reflect on the new social dynamics worldwide and not to be overcome by the fear that the future represents:

Life goes on like an echo in the forest, like an arrow in the blue sky, on my pillow, on my table, life goes on like this again

ARMY is showing all its love and affection to the music stars, Internet users showed their emotion in the Big Hit Twitter post that already exceeds 500 thousand likes. Are you ready for BTS’s comeback?

Recently, Kim Namjoon captivated his followers with some beautiful words, the leader of BTS sent a special message, demonstrating the connection he has with his fandom.



