BTS reveals their mysterious side on Tonight Show

Last night was the third day of the BTS Week event on ‘The Tonight Show’, the K-pop band performed their hit ‘Black Swan’ with magnificent choreography and on a special stage.

BTS’s week as guests on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ continues to impress fans of the group, last night the Big Hit Entertainment band once again captivated the heart of ARMY with a new presentation.

On this occasion the performers of ‘Dynamite’ decided to make a darker, more artistic performance, showing another musical facet with deep sounds, with a creative and powerful choreography.

The song chosen by the Bangtan Boys for their third day of BTS Week was ‘Black Swan’, a track that premiered at the beginning of 2020 with an interpretive video and later the idols shared on YouTube the official MV of their song, which so far it has 175 million views.

BTS PRESENTS ‘BLACK SWAN’ ON THE THIRD DAY OF THEIR WEEK AS GUESTS ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’.

If you were already excited about the previous performances, this time the BTS members gave their fans another jewel. ‘Black Swan’ is a track that belongs to the record material ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ and that graced the third day of presentations in the show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM created a mystical and energetic aura in their show, the artists and staff worked hard to make ‘Black Swan’ spectacular, every aspect was taken care of to offer to the fans an unforgettable presentation.

The stage of ‘Black Swan’ refers to a cathedral of Gothic style and structure, inside the place plants and other natural elements stand out, the set was also equipped with different lights that gave a special touch to the show.

BTS idols wanted to prioritize their choreography, focusing their show on the artist, her music, and her performance. The costumes used by the 7 boys were black and a characteristic of their looks is that they wore sheer fabrics so that their movements were more visible and enigmatic.

The third day of BTS Week was a success and the performance ‘Black Swan’ currently has more than 3 million views on the YouTube platform, the music stars became a trend in social networks thanks to their incredible talent.

