BTS reveals how rehearsals are lived before BE premiere

Rehearsals for Life Goes On keep idols busy as they get ready for promotions for BE, their next album. Although Dynamite’s success continues around the world, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V are now ready to return with more music for their fans. With the premiere of BE getting closer and closer, the boys are already rehearsing to give their best during the promotions where they will present Life Goes On.

Little by little, Big Hit Entertainment has released some clues and images of the kind of concept that we will see during this new era of the K-Pop group, piquing the interest of all ARMYs.

Now that the first teaser for the music video has been revealed, the idols also shared a look at the rehearsals and preparations they go through on a daily basis.

BTS REHEARSED HARD FOR THEIR NEXT PERFORMANCES

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s Twitter account was updated with a photograph inside one of the rehearsal rooms of the Big Hit Entertainment building, in it we see Jimin, Jungkook, and V wearing black clothes while taking a break.

The three idols are lying on the ground, leaning on each other while keeping their eyes closed.

These guys are trying their best as the release date for their next album arrives and ARMY will surely reward them with incredible results.

The first photos of BTS without Suga were recently revealed and ARMY reacted by sending their best wishes to the rapper, we will tell you the details.



