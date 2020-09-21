BTS reveals funny and embarrassing stage mistakes

BTS members Jungkook and J-Hope revealed their funniest and most embarrassing K-Pop group experiences at concerts.

BTS recently attended an interview with iHeartRadio and talked about their plans, leisure activities, upcoming album, and more. During the interview, Jojo Wright, the interviewer asked the members of the famous K-Pop group if they were bored of being quarantined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all agreed that they were really bored and couldn’t wait to get out.

“We haven’t been able to perform in front of an audience this year, so we really miss our fans,” Suga added as he talked about the things they miss about being on the road.

While talking about 2020, the members revealed that the year has not been entirely positive for the band. BTS had released “Dynamite” in hopes of cheering for their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So 2020 has been quite a difficult year for many people, including us who also feel desperate, to be honest with you, so we needed a breakthrough and focus on what we can do, the best was the music and the Acting. We thought the world needed some simple, positive energy to vibrate, so we gave it some dynamics, “RM said.

Before the boys take the stage tonight at our #iHeartFestival2020, enjoy their backstage interview with our dear friend, @JoJoWright! 🌟 @bts_bighit @BTS_twt 🌟 pic.twitter.com/irkKLwIg9J — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 19, 2020

These are BTS’s mistakes during concerts

The interviewer also asked the members about the funniest mistakes they made on stage that everyone noticed. To this, Jungkook confessed that the incidents of ripping his pants during a dance performance were very embarrassing.

J-Hope shared a memory of when they accidentally splashed water on their limbs instead of splashing the audience. Jojo Wright also asked the members about their progress regarding the band’s upcoming album.

“It’s going to be a bit different from the single so stay tuned,” RM said, adding that it will be released later this year.

BTS’s most recent album “Map of the Soul: 7” was released on February 21 by Big Hit Entertainment. After that, the band released their latest single “Dynamite” on August 21.

Meanwhile, his latest film “Break the Silence: The Movie” opened on September 10 in select countries around the world.



