BTS reveals first teaser for DVD Love Yourself

BTS takes you behind the scenes in the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ DVD preview, watch the adventures of K-pop idols during their world tour.

The boys of BTS are preparing the premiere of their movie ‘Break The Silence: Persona’, the pre-sale of the tickets was a success, exciting their audience, but this is not the only project that the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ prepare, Well, a big surprise for ARMY is coming.

Due to the global pandemic, the artists of the company Big Hit Entertainment had to suspend their world tour with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ at the beginning of the year, the singers and rappers canceled all their dates and promotional activities that they had planned.

Since the concerts cannot currently take place, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and RM will release a special DVD of their London performance with the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour, where they performed several of their hits and lived very closely with their fans.

Through YouTube, the first preview of the DVD ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ was revealed, in the clip of more than a minute long, the idols explained their experience during their show in the city of London, they related their show on stage and his feelings of having incredible moments with his colleagues.

In the video you can also see the BTS boys in the sound check for one of the dates they offered in England, especially at Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 90 thousand spectators.

The video is receiving the love of Internet users, since it already has more than 400 thousand reproductions and in the comments area ARMY is publishing messages about the expected concert of the bulletproof boys.

You can pre-order your BTS DVD in London with ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ on September 4 and the official premiere will be on September 24 this year. You will live an incredible experience alongside your favorite idols!

Watch the preview of ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF in LONDON’ DVD SPOT:

