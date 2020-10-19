BTS reveals first concept photo of BE, their new album

The looks that BTS will be wearing in their comeback were revealed with a first look at the concept that we will see during the BE era.

After several successful music releases during 2020, BTS is getting ready for the premiere of a new album under the name BE. The members had already shared their excitement and various ideas for this record material, but it is until now that we get to know what kind of concept they will present thanks to the reveal of the first photo for this era.

BE’s premiere is scheduled for November 20, but a month before we have already started receiving surprises from this album that will surely be incredible. Can you imagine what looks and musical style the idols of Big Hit Entertainment will present?

BTS SHOWS IN THE FIRST PICTURE FOR BE

Big Hit Entertainment’s Twitter account shared the first concept photo for the comeback of V, Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook. This image was a success with the fans and we tell you why.

The photo transports us to a cozy setting but with a touch of elegance, it is a room with blue walls and beige curtains where we see several shining lamps and musical instruments everywhere.

The members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are in the center of the photo, sitting in different positions and staring into the camera. Some of them are holding musical instruments but all of them look relaxed.

A very interesting detail of this image is the outfits of the idols, since they wear a combination of formal garments such as jackets, shirts and loose bows along with pajama pants, sports socks and footwear to rest at home.

