BTS Returns To The Billboard Hot 100 And Tops The Chart With Butter

BTS thanked ARMY around the world for their re-entry of Butter to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Once again, music group BTS and Butter triumphed on the Billboard Hot 100 with first place, even though the song debuted months ago, posted a spike on Digital Song Sales, and surpassed the recent remix with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On August 26, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion released the new remix of Butter with fresh raps, different touches to the original version, and tremendous success with netizens, so much so that it reached # 1 music trends on YouTube.

The boy band’s first collaboration with the Body performer gave Butter a new air on the music charts, as the original English single re-entered and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart .

Butter and the idols of Big Hit Entertainment added 15 weeks on the Billboard chart , 10 of them in the first place , being the only song that in 2021 gets more # 1 in less time, they also reaffirmed their presence in Digital Song Sales.

BTS AND BIGHIT THANKED ARMY FOR BUTTER’S SUCCESS ON BILLBOARD HOT 100

It should be noted that Megan Thee Stallion appeared credited with the remix of Butter within the charts of Global 200 and Streaming Songs, the entertainment company that represents GRAMMY nominees reported that the original version of was the one that led the first place on Billboard Hot 100.

Through social networks, the Big Hit Entertainment company published different messages of congratulations to BTS and ARMY for their historical feat, in which they thanked the fandom for their support of the releases and the remix of Butter:

Thank you for your continued support and love #BTSARMY Thank you so much for your continued interest and love for our music! #ThankYouARMY

Another post was:

BTS returns to Billboard Hot 100 # 1 (AGAIN) Thanks for submitting your unchanging for 15 weeks to #BTS_Butter, BTS got a lot of love from ARMY and returned to # 1 again #WeMakeHistoryTogetherARMY

Bangtan Sonyeondan fans celebrated the rebound of the original version of Butter in a big way , especially since the recognition for the idols arrived on the eve of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, to which they are nominated in 7 categories and their single competes in the triples.