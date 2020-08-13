BTS releases trailer for Break The Silence

The boys of BTS are ready for the premiere of the movie ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’, watch the first official trailer here.

These months of the year are one of the busiest for the boys of BTS, as the K-pop band is on the eve of releasing their first single in English ‘Dynamite’, they announced new concert dates with ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON : E ‘and the worldwide release of his new movie.

‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ is a film production that will train on different dates around the world, on September 10 and 24 ARMY will be able to see the effort of the Bangtan Boys on stage.

Through the YouTube platform, Big Hit Entertainment published the first official preview of the BTS movie, the clip has a duration of 30 seconds and in it you can see the complicity that Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, V and J-Hope have.

The trailer also shows the facets that the boys of BTS live in a concert, the sound check, the preparations for their presentations, the coexistence with ARMY and the behind the scenes after finishing their show.

The editors of the clip chose one of the most emotional songs of the Bangtan Boys to set the scene for the trailer, in the video you can hear the musical work of the rappers and singers with ‘Jamais Vu’, belonging to the album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA ‘.

The trailer for ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ has more than 600 thousand views. The pre-sale of tickets will start from the month of August through the official website of BTSinCinema.

If you are ARMY and you want to know what is behind each Bangtan Boys concert, then you will love being able to see the idols of Korean pop in the movie ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’:



