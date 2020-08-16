BTS Releases New Original Promotion For “Dynamite”!

BTS surprised the ARMY with a new promo image for their upcoming single, “Dynamite”

BTS’s new song “Dynamite” is almost here, and Big Hit Entertainment keeps fans excited with teasers and promotional images.

As ARMY awaits the premiere of “Dynamite,” an English single that will make waves on August 21, you can enjoy a new photo released as a preview of BTS’s song.

In the picture, released on Saturday (August 15), the K-pop superstars casually pose behind a counter, looking like they’re waiting and anticipating “Dynamite” as well.

Before the big day of “Dynamite,” the group will also deliver a music video teaser. The preview will arrive on August 18, according to a press release issued by the BTS team.

BTS Announces First English Single “Dynamite”

Last July, BTS first mentioned that they had a new single on the way.

“We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but we decided to release a single first because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” they revealed on the Korean streaming app V Live.

“Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been through difficult times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

They added: “The song is upbeat and sung in English, like ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘Waste It on Me’. We thought the song sounded perfect since it’s in English. We recorded the version of the guide and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh. ”

Are you excited about the premiere of BTS’s first English single? Tell us what you think in the comments.



