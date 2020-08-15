BTS releases new gifs for Dynamite

Your Instagram Stories will look amazing thanks to the new gifs of BTS and Dynamite. The premiere of Dynamite is getting closer and closer, therefore, BTS has shared new surprises for all the fans around the world who are looking forward to their comeback.

From now on, you can show your love for this K-Pop group through your Instagram stories, as BTS released some gifs in honor of the group and their upcoming music release.

All you have to do to get them is take a picture to upload to your story, then add a sticker and select the GIF option. In the search engine of this alternative you must write ‘bts dynamite’, as shown below:

The gifs include different versions of the BTS logo, one of them with a bright reflection and another that changes color, but there are also a few others that announce the upcoming release of their song Dynamite.

Ready to decorate your stories and show your followers how much you love BTS? These gifs will be ideal for sharing the idol group’s next song.



