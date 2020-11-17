BTS releases heartwarming teaser for song Life Goes On

BTS shared the teaser video for ‘Life Goes On’, the title track of the record material ‘BE’, the clip reflects the warmth that the group wants to bring to its fans. Learn all the details of the new musical era of the boy band from Big Hit Entertainment.

With only a few days to go until the long-awaited musical return of BTS, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM will surprise their fans with ‘BE’, a studio album that has 8 songs that reflect the deepest feelings of K-pop idols.

The official release of the record material will be on November 20, on that day the promotional MV of the song ‘Life Goes On’ will also be revealed, a motto that the 7 singers and rappers want to bring to the world.

A few moments ago, the first official teaser for ‘Life Goes On’ was published through the social networks of the Big Hit Entertainment company. We tell you everything you need to know below.

BTS INVITES ARMY TO THEIR HOME IN FIRST ADVANCE OF ‘LIFE GOES ON’

The clip begins with the iconic intro of Big Hit, followed by Namjoon hugging Jungkook, Taehyung smiling with Hoseok, Suga looking at a burning campfire, Jin reflecting on life, and Jimin conquering the camera with his adorable smile.

The 26-second teaser ends with the image of the 7 members of Beyond The Scene sitting in a room, wearing comfortable outfits, such as pajamas, nightgowns and sweaters, reflecting the essence of the song ‘Life Goes On’ .

The melody of ‘Life Goes On’ sounds like a sweet combination of acoustic guitar and arrangements that make it more interesting, a little hiss is part of the musical composition. What style do you think BTS will reveal on their comeback?

BTS is going to put aside their energetic side to show themselves inside their home, it should be noted that the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ were inspired by the new normal and social isolation for their new album. The purpose of this return is to show his fans that despite the difficulties, life goes on.

Suga will not be part of this comeback, the first photos of BTS without the K-pop rapper broke ARMY’s heart.



