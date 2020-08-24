BTS Releases EDM And Acoustic Remixes Of “Dynamite”

Along with the release of “Dynamite,” BTS announced EDM and Acoustic remixes of the single.

On August 21, BTS made their highly anticipated comeback after “Map Of The Soul: 7” with their new single “Dynamite,” which immediately rose to the top of the iTunes and Spotify charts around the world and began to grow. break record after record on YouTube with your music video.

BTS – Dynamite

Hours later, his company Big Hit Labels shared that the remixes would be released at midnight on August 24 (Eastern Time, EST) along with teaser photos of the seven members with the same retro theme as “Dynamite”.

According to Big Hit Labels, “The acoustic version has been remodeled in a minimalist style to emphasize the voices of the group members, and the EDM version will express a bright and energetic vibe that is different from the original song.”

The original version of the single broke several music records immediately after its release.

“Dynamite” hit the iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 regions around the world, and also became the first Korean act to top the streaming service’s Top 50 Worldwide list.

The music video for “Dynamite” reached 101 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, the fastest music video to reach that number. It was also named the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours.

Suga proud of Dynamite

At the press conference Suga commented: “We always monitor the rankings of the lists with nervousness and enthusiasm. While it would be an honor to receive good results, we always do our best to return the love and interest of fans for us rather than having a specific goal in mind. ”

The release of these remixes, along with the instrumental version, is intended to support the promotion of their first single in English, as well as give ARMY positive energy and encourage them during difficult times due to the pandemic.



