BTS Released the Song “IONIQ: I’m On It”

BTS has created a song for a car commercial that could be a crowd favorite.

BTS has partnered with South Korean automaker Hyundai for promotional efforts before, but they did their best for the latest campaign.

Hyundai is launching a brand new electric vehicle lineup, IONIQ, and they got BTS to write a song, “IONIQ: I’m On It,” and shoot a video for it.

Although it’s a commercial song, the group took the track seriously and the result is a fun disco-inspired tune that stands out evenly alongside their beloved discography.

Hyundai notes that each member of the group has “lyrics that reflect a new future.” These are “time of novelty” (V), “time of adventure” (Jungkook), “time of the inner self” (RM), “time of hope and encouragement” (Suga), “time of excitement” (Jimin), “Time of creation and inspiration” (J-Hope) and “time of continuous effort” (Jin).

RM said of the song, “For this special project, we have all focused on individual moments that are important to us. For me, time for the inner self is extremely important, I think we all need time for reflection in order to grow.

Suga added, “We hope this song inspires everyone to find time for what’s most important and that they can do the right thing for a cleaner future.”

Jimin also said, “Individually, we all seek different things in life, but collectively we come together for a better future.”

BTS is a brand that dominates the market

The famous South Korean group has collaborated with various international brands, since carrying out any promotion or publicity with the K-Pop band is a guaranteed success for the product or service, and this time it was no exception.

The official video that was shared on the official Hyundai channel already has more than 3 million views on YouTube and more than 800 thousand likes. Would you buy a product just because the BTS guys promote it?



