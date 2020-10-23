BTS receives 2020 Asian Game Changer award

The boys of BTS were awarded recognition for the positive influence they have had on their fans, the idols thanked them with a special message.

BTS has become a successful musical group inside and outside of Asia, but the reach that the group has thanks to its numerous fandom has also been used in a careful way and trying to contribute positive things. That is why the idols of Big Hit Entertainment received an award and left some words as thanks.

Asia Society presented them with one of the awards as Asian Game Changer of 2020, honoring them for raising their voices and inspiring their fans, mainly for their work in the abolition of discrimination.

BTS THANKS THE AWARD WITH AN INSPIRING SPEECH

Thanks to their popularity, Bangtan Sonyeondan singers have managed to get to know the world and get closer to fans who come from various places, this has helped them to perceive geographical barriers in a different way and J-Hope pointed out that now he can realize that Regardless of your race or your country, the things that people feel are not very different from one case to another, so they can feel identified and create a connection.

We firmly believe that sharing these universal values ​​through our music is what we must do, which is also a way to give back to those who love and support us.

Taehyung also mentioned the various campaigns that the group has led, one of them was Love Myself, he described the goals they raised and the positive response they received, for which he pointed out that the people who come together to be part of these projects are really the ones who they are changing the world.

Jungkook mentioned that although the success of Dynamite made them extremely happy, it was much more special to know that the melody lifted the spirits of those who have had difficult times due to the pandemic.

I am very grateful and happy to be able to generate such resonance with sincerity. We will make sure we don’t forget who we are and give our best.

The members of BTS also mentioned that just as there are people who know Korea through the group, they get to know the world through people who empathize with their music and that has given them a new vision of how society works.

The idols thanked the Asian Society for narrowing the gap between Asia and the United States through projects to promote culture and values.

