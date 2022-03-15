BTS Receives 1 Billion Spotify Streams Plaque, Celebrates

BTS is a K-Pop group that has known how to reap achievements, the members of this renowned boy band received a plaque of one billion streams on the Spotify platform.

There are more and more successes for the interpreters of ‘Ma City’, this K-Pop group has a solid career in the music industry and is quite well known worldwide, they have filled covers, stadiums and have participated in very important television programs in the United States, such as ‘The Late, Late Show’, ‘The Show of Jimmy Fallon’ and more.

We know very well the effort that Bangtan has made to be artists of the stature that they are now and we are very excited about the success that this group has achieved through their musical career.

BTS AND THEIR BILLION VIEW PLAQUE ON SPOTIFY

Bangtan Sonyeondan has many songs that have been popular throughout his career, we cannot go unnoticed that one of his biggest hits has been the song ‘Dynamite’ being the first song released entirely in English by the artists, being a new path at BTS’s work.

The song was a success and since its release we haven’t stopped listening to it, as it has a retro, colorful and quite catchy rhythm. What do you think?

THIS IS HOW BTS CELEBRATES AFTER RECEIVING A PLAQUE FOR THEIR SUCCESS WITH ‘DYNAMITE’

‘Dynamite’ was the first song by Korean artists to hit the charts on the Spotify platform.

Obviously BTS celebrated this achievement and it went as follows. The group chose an innovative way of eating bibimbap, this Korean dish was placed on the obtained plate to eat and celebrate the K-Pop group’s new achievement. Do you find it funny?

Various artists have also celebrated her achievements on Spotify, such as singer Halsey who used her plates as a base to eat her favorite snacks.