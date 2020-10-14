BTS received special congratulations from Bee Gees

The guys from BTS got a new Billboard milestone and the Bee Gees account sent them a special message. Currently, BTS leads many of the most important music charts around the world.

Every time the group makes a new release or fans celebrate an anniversary, their music takes the lead thanks to the huge fandom that supports them, which is why the Big Hit Entertainment group has received recognition from great music stars, including the Bee Gees.

Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb formed a highly popular musical group in the 1970s called the Bee Gees. These music figures created a great legacy and, although currently only Barry Gibb is still alive, the group’s social networks remain active to communicate with the large number of fans they have.

Now that BTS has reached a new high on Billboard, the Bee Gees’ Twitter account congratulated them and sent a very meaningful compliment to the idol group.

THE RECORD BTS AND THE BEE GEES SHARE

Recently, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V released the remix of the song Savage Love alongside Jason Derulo, this tune was added to Dynamite as they both topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Thanks to this, Bangtan Sonyeondan is now part of the groups that throughout history have had two songs in the first and second place of the list simultaneously, what other artists are part of the list?

Before BTS, The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Outkast and the Bee Gees I had already obtained this mark and when Billboard social networks mentioned these groups, the Twitter of the Bee Gees responded in a charming way.

Congratulations BTS! We like your style

The message delighted many fans who saw how music can cross generations and reach large numbers of people.

