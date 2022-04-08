BTS received seven nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

The list of nominees for the Billboard Awards was published, and ARMIE was very surprised when they noticed that BTS had seven nominations. The whole fandom is throwing a party for the boys!

BTS has seven nominations for BBMA 2022. This is the band with the most nominations this year in Billboard. BTS broke their own record by receiving four nominations last year, doubling their number.

One of the K-Pop groups at the moment is BTS, which has proven to be a leader not only in the Asian industry, but also internationally. And the American market began to recognize the strength of the band, this time with seven nominations at the Billboard Awards.

ARMI can’t hide their excitement about the number of nominations received by BTS. I am proud that the efforts of the band members are recognized internationally.

BTS ARE NOMINATED IN THESE CATEGORIES BBMA 2022

BTS is one of the most nominated artists at this year’s Billboard Awards. The South Korean group received seven nominations. These are the nominations:

Best Duo / Group

Best Global Billboard Artist (not counting artists from the USA)

Best Billboard Global Song (not counting artists from the USA) by Butter

Best-selling artist of songs (best-selling artist)

Top Rock Song by My Universe, a song in collaboration with Coldplay

Best-selling song (best-selling song) Butter and Permission to Dance

BTS currently has 9 Billboard awards. Without a doubt, BTS is one of the favorites of the evening. How many awards do you think BTS will take home?

BTS VS BTS HAVE BECOME A TREND IN SOCIAL NETWORKS

The nomination that most attracted the attention of fans was in the “Best-selling Song” category at the Billboard Awards, where BTS received two nominations. His first nomination was for butter, and his second for permission to dance.

It didn’t take ARMY long to single out BTS vs BTS due to the fact that they would be competing against themselves in one of the categories. In this category they compete with Ed Sheeran with “Bad Habits”, Dua Lipa with “Levitation” and Walker Hayes with “Unusual Likes”.