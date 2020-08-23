BTS received congratulations after Dynamite’s premiere

Dynamite was special for BTS fans, but a WHO member also congratulated the K-Pop group on their release. Because the boys of BTS are now big stars known around the world, the message these idols share always takes on special importance. The Bangtan members have had some interactions on social media with the Director of the World Health Organization and he sent a message to the K-Pop group following the premiere of Dynamite.

Months ago, when the pandemic began to affect the world’s population, BTS joined different activities to motivate others to stay home and respect the measures that would ensure their well-being, that is how Tedros Adhanom began to interact with Bangtan in the social networks, sharing your message to reach more people.

Now that the idol group returned with more music, the WHO director said he was grateful to them for the messages of support they have sent to health workers and all those who are fighting the pandemic, but also acknowledged that They have played a motivating role this season.

Thank you for supporting those who are having a hard time with your upbeat and energizing tune.

Tedros Adhanom dedicated a second tweet to the guys from BTS, where he mentioned the premiere of Dynamite and the positive effect that the melody has caused.

Thank you for the song ‘Dynamite’, and for encouraging people and reminding them of the importance of wearing a mask and taking care of your health.

Once again, BTS has given ARMY a reason to be proud of them, so fans have not stopped voicing their support for the Big Hit Entertainment group.

The boys of BTS also encouraged their followers to join a new challenge on TikTok, doing it is very simple and surely you will have as much fun as them.



