BTS ready for Disco in first trailer of ‘Dynamite’

BTS finally gave a little snippet of the music video for their newest song “Dynamite“.

On Wednesday (19/08) in the morning, Big Hit Labels released the first teaser for BTS’s comeback music video titled ‘Dynamite’.

In this 30-second teaser, starting with the seven members who appear casual, they walk alternately until it ends in a scene where they look ready to return to presenting such thick disco music.

RM Cs also showed some disco moves that were hits in their time, which certainly made fans impatient to watch the music video in full.

While looking forward to the release on August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. KST, check out the teaser below!



