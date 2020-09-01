BTS reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with Dynamite

The achievements of BTS and Dynamite continue and the group became No. 1 on Billboard’s weekly chart. From the moment of its launch, Dynamite gained a lot of attention around the world.

BTS fans prepared for the premiere with great excitement and, to this day, this tune continues to be heard repeatedly by ARMY, the tune reflected its success by being part of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, reaching the top. from this list.

It has been an incredible year for BTS, the idol group from Big Hit Entertainment has broken several records thanks to their music releases and, of course, the immense support of fans in a large number of countries. Dynamite’s premiere was proof of that, bringing incredible results to the seven-member idol group.

Recently, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V were at the MTV VMAs to present this tune for the first time, catching the attention of ARMY and other music fans who followed the broadcast, but after this achievement , Bangtan Sonyeondan boys were pleasantly surprised.

Dynamite topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a list that features the most popular songs of each week in the United States.

Although other Korean artists and groups have made the Hot 100 list, this is the first time that one of them has reached the top spot, so ARMYs have celebrated this achievement on social media.

The top 10 of this chart also includes stars of world popularity such as Cardi B, The Weeknd, Drake and Harry Styles, being an attractive list for all those who do not want to miss a detail of the music of the moment.

The reasons to celebrate do not end for BTS, since today Jungkook is celebrating his birthday and his fans have filled him with messages of congratulations and affection. The group’s maknae also shared a special message in honor of this day, find out what it’s all about.



