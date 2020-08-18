BTS promoting Dynamite’s official video on Youtube

BTS surprised the ARMY after releasing the teaser for the official video of their new single Dynamite on YouTube.

Big Hit Entertainment surprised the ARMY a few moments ago by publishing on their YouTube channel the teaser for the official video of ‘Dynamite’, the new single entirely in English from BTS that will be published on all digital platforms this coming August 21.

The news caused a stir among the fandom of this successful band that in a matter of minutes all social networks were full of images from the new clip that the South Korean agency shared on YouTube, this because there are only three days left before a start BTS’s new musical era, which seems to be influenced by the retro vibe.

Check out the official Dynamite teaser here

The teaser for the official video of ‘Dynamite’ was shared through the Big Hit Entertainment account on YouTube this morning and lasts 29 seconds and begins by showing the boys posing together, later they separate to give the ARMY some solo takes.

In another scene Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, Jin and J-Hope are seen doing a spectacular choreography in the parking lot of an establishment that has a large sign with the word DISCO, in the same way some images of each are shown one of the boys dancing to the rhythm of the new single, which promises to be a hit thanks to its catchy rhythm.

This teaser ends with the scenes of the boys dancing and in another shot of Suga clapping, later a poster is shown announcing the release date around the world. The video shared by Big Hit Entertainment on YouTube has exceeded 454 thousand visits and one million likes in less than an hour, a new achievement for the boys of BTS.

What do you think of the teaser video for ‘Dynamite’? Did you like the little fragment of the new song that the guys gave us? Leave your answer in the comments.



