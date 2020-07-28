BTS presents the first teaser for In The Soop

BTS In The Soop will be the group’s next reality show and you can already see the first preview. BTS is preparing a new production to get closer to their fans and, at the same time, show the best of themselves.

It is a series where the concept will be his development in nature, so the members of the idol group will have great adventures far from city life.

The Twitter account IN THE SOOP, shared the first teaser video about this reality show and, in it, we observed an ideal area for camping with a lake in the middle of the mountains.

The narration of the members indicates that it is an opportunity to show themselves as they are, to have the opportunity to spend time together and to relive emotions that may have been forgotten over time. In this series, BTS will completely take care of their schedule and will not have contact with the staff, so they can perform in an even more authentic and natural way.



