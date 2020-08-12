BTS presents group teaser for Dynamite, their new song

The boys of BTS revealed their first group photo for the release of ‘Dynamite’. BTS is a few days away from revealing the first single of their record material, the advancement of their production is ‘Dynamite’, a track in English that will show the powerful voices of the K-pop group.

The group revealed a few days ago the first individual images for ‘Dynamite’, the boys wore incredible looks that perhaps reflect a bit the concept that the public can expect for the single.

Today, through Instagram, the Bangtan Boys revealed the second promotional images for ‘Dynamite’, they are the first group photos that the idols of Big Hit Entertainment reveal for their track.

The three new photos correspond to different situations, two images are of the song’s colorful logo with a dark background tone, and the other shows the BTS singers and rappers on a basketball court posing for the camera.

The outfits of the 7 boys look retro, a combination of trends from the past with the demeanor and style that characterizes Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM, so the idols still promise to surprise netizens more .

ARMY expressed their happiness for the publication of the first group image of the ‘ON’ performers, on all social networks they posted their first impressions of the photos with the hashtag # 2ndDynamiteTeaser.

Remember that you can enjoy ‘Dynamite’ on August 21, the original song of the BTS boys will be available on all music platforms and music services on the Internet.



