BTS presents Good Morning America for Life Goes On

BTS had a warm presentation on the morning show Good Morning America, where they presented a performance in the middle of New York’s Time Square.

The K-pop group of BigHit released their new album 3 days ago, one of their most anticipated comebacks after becoming known that they were largely involved in the creative process, so far, Bangtan has broken several records on music platforms thanks to the support from ARMY and already started the “BE” promotion series.

Through the ABC television network, BTS was one of the guests for the newscast “Good Morning America”, a program that has made its concert series and the idols were part of that edition, the K-pop group presented its main song “Life Goes On”, a message of hope for fans and a reminder that life goes on.

During their appearance, the boys conducted an interview to explain a bit about the creative process and inspiration behind “BE”, unfortunately Suga was unable to be present, as the question and answer session was held live. ARMY shared various messages on social media to enjoy the boys’ second promotional performance.

BTS PERFORMS AT TIME SQUARE

The presentation of BTS was like a warm hug for the winter morning of this Monday, the group prepared a very homely set to show their facet as a family, because the concept of “Life Goes On” is just that: face the pandemic, but do not forget that life continues despite adversity.

Each of the members wore pajamas as outfits. While singing, they walked through rooms that represented a patio, the living room and a dining room, where they all gathered at the end to enjoy dinner and showed that there is a very close relationship between them. The presentation was projected through the screens of the famous Time Square.

During the interview, RM explained that the inspiration behind “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” comes from the pandemic, because during the confinement they were unable to do anything other than music, record videos and have a virtual concert. They reiterated their sadness at not being able to meet in person with ARMY and assured that they miss them, despite having a platform like Weverse is not the same.

