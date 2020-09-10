BTS Presents Dynamite at Today Citi Music Series

BTS attended as a special guest in the show ‘Today Citi Music Series’, the singers and rappers of the company Big Hit Entertainment surprised the public with the presentation of ‘Anpanman’ and ‘Dynamite’.

BTS’s promotions schedule for the month of September has officially started. On various dates, the interpreters of ‘Let Me Know’ will appear on different American television programs to share their best tracks with ARMY from all over the world, such as their most recent single in English ‘Dynamite’.

This morning, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V and RM fell in love with the audience of the morning show ‘Today’, the artists did the performance of ‘Anpanman’ and ‘Dynamite’, two of his most iconic songs from his discography.

Music stars from South Korea took over the ‘Citi Music Series’ segment with the energy, charisma and talent that characterize them, gifting their fans with a powerful performance.

The idols wore sets in two shades, suits in blue and with white details, highlighting the bearing of each of the musicians, the outfits had a strong influence of retro fashion, with flared jeans, vests and other classic garments that stand out the personality of the boys.

Jimin, RM, and V opted for a more summery look by adding sunglasses to their looks, winning the hearts of the hosts, who talked about how impressive their shows were and the stage presence of the idols.

The set of the Bangtan Boys show on the ‘Today Citi Music Series’ program was set to make it appear that the ‘ON’ performers were on the beach or in some heavenly destination. OMG!

It should be noted that the boys performed ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Anpanman’ live, the audio was not pre-recorded, nor were tracks occupied, the music was heard a little lower so that the vocal skills of all the members of BTS were better appreciated by the public and all the viewers.

Watch BTS’s performance on ‘Today Citi Music Series’ with ‘Anpanman’ and ‘Dynamite’:

