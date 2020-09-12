BTS presents Dynamite at Japanese festival the Music Day

The boys of BTS were part of The Music Day festival and performed a performance of their latest single, Dynamite.

Invitations for Bangtan Sonyeondan don’t stop, this time, the idols from Big Hit Entertainment were part of a music event in Japan that was held virtually. The Music Day gave us a unique presentation of Dynamite and some words from these popular singers.

The Music Day is a festival that takes place every year and is organized by Nippon TV, this is usually a large-scale event where many groups and singers perform live to provide a long-lasting show to the audience, but due to the current situation, The Music Day was carried out in a different way than other broadcasts.

Despite this, the music stars could not be absent and BTS was one of them. The group gave a brief interview, in which they expressed that the reason they sing is because they perceive music as a kind of literature that they enjoy widely.

Namjoon’s response surprised even the other members, who gave him compliments and congratulations on his birthday, making RM shyly thank him.

Also, the host mentioned BTS as the first Korean artist to get # 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, to which Jimin confessed that he was so happy with this news that he cried until daylight.

The boys of BTS thanked their fans, pointing out that the idol group’s success is possible because of them. But that was not all, as Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jin also presented their interpretation of Dynamite, where they showed off their best dance moves to surprise their fans.

Check out the video of BTS performing Dynamite for The Music Day below!



