BTS presents Dynamite at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Jungkook, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and V have just performed their long-awaited performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The K-Pop band fell in love with the audience with the performance of Dynamite, a song that remains on top from the world charts.

Tonight has been very special for the boys of BTS, who triumphed in every way possible during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The K-Pop band was nominated for the Top Social Artist and Top Duo / Group categories, taking home awards. .

In addition, they performed a majestic performance of ‘Dynamite’, the song that has taken them to the top of important charts such as Billboard’s Hot 100, where they have remained at the top of the chart since August 31. Yaay!

BTS’s performance at the 2020 BBMAs had caused a lot of excitement in ARMY since it was announced several weeks ago. Over the past few days, it had been revealed that the K-Pop band had already recorded their show for the awards ceremony at Incheon International Airport.

To further raise expectations about their show, it was revealed that the Mnet team assured that this Dynamite performance would be the most impressive BTS had done to date, were they right?

BTS PRESENTS DYNAMITE AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS FROM INCHEON AIRPORT

The excitement reached the 2020 Billboard Music Awards when BTS took over the stage to do their long-awaited performance.

The idols surprised ARMY by putting on an incredible performance of Dynamite from Incheon International Airport, which lit up purple as the boys showed off their talents on stage.

BTS presented a very special version of Dynamite as they were accompanied by a band that performed the song live, giving it a special and different touch to the rest of the presentations they had done so far.

BTS put on a quality show at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, once proving that they are one of the most talented artists of the moment.

Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and RM also made a special appearance to thank ARMY for their support after receiving the Top Social Artist award for the fourth year in a row. Without a doubt, this was a great night for BTS and ARMY.

Recently, BTS went down in history on Billboard by dominating the Hot 100 chart again, this time with two of their hits: Dynamite and the remix of Savage Love. The K-Pop band has received messages of congratulations from their fans and great artists like the Bee Gees, who also praised their great style.



