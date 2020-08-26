BTS presented MIC and Stay Gold at FNS Song Festival

The boys of BTS wasted energy singing some of their hits on the big stage of the FNS Song Festival 2020, their performances of ‘Stay Gold’ and ‘MIC Drop’ will leave you speechless. Wooow.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V are currently promoting the release of ‘Dynamite’, their first entirely English single, South Korean artists were inspired by retro pop culture to recreate iconic scenes from times that have marked by history, not only in music, but also in fashion and the arts.

The Bangtan Boys attended as special guests the 2020 FNS Song Festival, a summer event organized by the famous Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV, the project managed to bring together great international and Asian artists.

At the 2020 FNS Summer Music Festival, the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment performed two great songs from their extensive discography: ‘Stay Gold’ and ‘Mic Drop’, two tracks completely opposite in style, but which demonstrate the versatility of singers and rappers.

The pop idols revealed that the performances for the event were made from South Korea and before starting their participation, they sent an affectionate message to everyone who tuned in to their show and were very happy to greet the audience. J-Hope said:

Let’s dance together on stage

For the ‘Stay Gold’ performance at the 2020 FNS Song Festival, the artists transported the audience to a place with a magical aura, wearing costumes in dark and black colors that contrasted with the clean, light-filled scenery. The track belongs to ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’ which is the most recent Japanese album by the K-pop band.

At ‘Mic Drop’ the boys left all their fans very excited, because in addition to offering a powerful show, the outfits and the play of lights made the work of the singers and rappers look even more on stage.

BTS was a trend during their presentations at the 2020 FNS Song Festival, demonstrating their convening power and the impact they have within all social networks. ARMY posted some messages of support for the singers.



