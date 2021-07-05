BTS present at the final of Euro 2021 with “Butter”: when and where to watch. After a close vote, BTS beat Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish, and Usher to ring in the UEFA Euro 2021 final.

The official account on Twitter launched on July 2 a poll where BTS, Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish, and Usher would face each other to make their song sound in the final of Euro 2021. The winning song was Bangtan’s “Butter” much to the joy of their ARMYs.

The K-pop group achieved 46.6% of votes and took a 2.8% advantage over “Kill my mind” of former One Direction Louis Tomlison, who obtained 43.8%.

In third place was Billie Eilish’s “Bad guy” with 6.5% and Usher’s “Yeah” reached 3.1%.

Voting closed at 7:00 am on July 5 (Peruvian time) and gave BTS “Butter” as the absolute winner, so below we will tell you the details.

Will BTS perform in the final of Euro 2021?

BTS will not perform in the final of Euro 2021, but it will be possible to listen to “Butter” which will be played by the#VivoStadiumDJ.

When is the final of Euro 2021?

The scheduled date for the final completion of Euro 2021, where BTS’s “Butter” will sound for the first time, will be the Sunday July 11.

Schedules to see the final of Euro 2021 with BTS’s “Butter”

Next, we leave you the list of time differences, according to the country so that the ARMY do not miss the final of the Euro 2021 with BTS’s “Butter”.

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Peru: 2.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Brazil: 4.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Colombia: 2.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Ecuador: 2.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Bolivia: 3.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Mexico: 2.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Chile: 3.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Venezuela: 3.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" at Euro 21 Final in US East: 3.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in the United States Pacific: 12.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Argentina: 4.00 pm

BTS's "Butter" in the final of Euro 21 in Spain: 9.00 pm

Who will play the final of Euro 2021?

On July 6, the keys of which countries will play the final of Euro 2021 will be defined, where BTS will be present with their last song in English.

Italy will face Spain to define the first finalist. While England and Denmark will face each other to see who deserves to fight to be number one in Europe.

Where will the final of Euro 2021 be?

BTS will be present in the final, and this event will take place at Wembley Stadium, located in London, England.

BTS x Louis Vuitton

