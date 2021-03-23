BTS prepared a special surprise for You Quiz On The Block

Learn all the details about the premiere date of BTS’s special show and the dynamics that the K-pop idols performed for you.

The boys of BTS embarked on a new adventure and appeared as special guests of the ‘You Quiz On The Block‘ program, the idols performed special dynamics and left their mark on the production with a beautiful gift. Know the hours and the premiere date of the episode.

Following their long-awaited participation in the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, the boys of BTS will continue to bring joy to ARMYs around the world with their appearance on the popular television show ‘ You Quiz On The Block’ .

Reports indicated that the 7 rappers and singers decided to do a collaboration with the show, the staff and organizers of the variety show ensured that the idols filled the set with a lively and pure aura.

The performance of BTS in ‘You Quiz On The Block ‘ was already recorded, another detail that the staff revealed showed the charismatic personality of the artists, they explained that during the filming the boys were very participative and the MCs had good chemistry with the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’, although on different occasions they could not hide their enthusiasm and nerves.

Bangtan Sonyeondan made their own mark on the show and gifted the production with the album ‘BE’ signed by all the members, dedicated messages to the MCs of ‘ You Quiz On The Block ‘. They wrote to Jaesuk that they respect, love and thanked him for living pleasant and fun moments.

Please always stay strong and healthy.

For Seho they wrote:

We really wanted to meet you and film together, we are deeply grateful for today.

WHAT WILL YOU BE ABLE TO SEE IN YOU QUIZ ON THE BLOCK BY BTS? RELEASE DATE

In some excerpts from ‘ You Quiz on the Block’ the good chemistry and great talks of the presenters with BTS were appreciated . One of the MCs asked V how he felt about being on the recordings for the show, Taehyung confessed that he only got 20 minutes of sleep because he was quite excited. OMG!

Other topics that you can enjoy in ‘You Quiz on the Block ‘ with BTS are: Their experience at the GRAMMYs, individual and group interviews, games, question dynamics and the trajectory of the group.

When does ‘You Quiz on the Block ‘ premiere with BTS ? This March 24, you will have the opportunity to see the full program through the tvN channel in South Korea and different links with the original signal.

SCHEDULES AND LINKS TO SEE ‘YOU QUIZ ON THE BLOCK’ WITH BTS

March 24th:

8:40pm KST

2:40am HT

4:40am PT

5:40am MT

6:40am CT

7:40am ET

5:40 AM Costa Rica, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

6:40 AM Panama, Peru, Colombia, Cuba and Ecuador.

7:40 AM Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

8:40 AM Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay.

March 25th:

12:40 PM Spain.

Schedules: