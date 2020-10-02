BTS premieres the Savage Love remix with a lyric video

The talent of BTS and Jason Derulo came together to create a new version of the hit song Savage Love, we tell you the details of the video for this song.

A new music release by BTS has arrived. As the idols prepare for their comeback and the release of their next album, they also gave their fans a big surprise by creating a remix for Jason Derulo’s song that has taken over social media, Savage Love.

The BANGTAN TV channel on YouTube published the lyric video for Savage Love, a colorful clip where we can clearly and dynamically visualize the verses of the melody, including the new lyrics that were added by BTS.

In the composition, Suga and J-Hope stood out, joining those who participated in the creation of the original song, while in vocal question, it was these rappers and Jungkook who were in charge of the interpretation of the verses for the remix of Savage Love .

Within hours of its release, the video for the remix already has over 7 million views, so it might surprise us with the total number after the first 24 hours.

BTS’S SPOILER FOR SAVAGE LOVE THAT NOBODY NOTICED IN TIME

After the premiere of this lyric video and the new version for this melody, fans noticed that the guys from BTS had given them a spoiler for the remix with Jason Derulo, however, at that moment it was practically impossible to notice.

While preparing for this release, the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan posted on their TikTok account a video dancing to the tune of Savage Love and performing the popular dance steps that have become a trend on this social network.

What is striking now was that Suga, Jungkook and J-Hope are the ones who start dancing in the clip and also stay in front while doing this challenge.

Recently the BTS members revealed what their personality was like when they were in school, find out if they changed any traits.



