BTS premieres remix of Dynamite with NightTime version

BTS released 4 remix tracks of ‘Dynamite’ under the style of ‘NightTime’, which are: ‘Slow Jam’, ‘Bedroom’, ‘Retro’ and ‘Midnight’, listen to them all and fall in love with the new sounds of the famous single.

The Bangtan Boys captivated the ears of international audiences with the premiere of ‘Dynamite’ an English single that reaffirmed the success of the K-pop band. The official video for the track immediately broke the record for visits and entered Billbord’s Hot 100 list.

To give ‘Dynamite’ new airs, this August 18 the rappers and singers of Beyond The Scene decided to reveal some remixes of their retro song and presented the concept ‘DayTime’, which contains 4 different versions: ‘Acoustic’, ‘EDM’ , ‘Tropical’ and ‘Poolside’.

THE NEW REMIX OF ‘DYNAMITE’ ‘NIGHTTIME’ HAVE A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT STYLE, BUT WITH THE SAME BTS LABEL.

Today, the stars of music shared the remixes ‘NightTime’, a style that contains 4 tracks: ‘Slow Jam’, ‘Bedroom’, ‘Retro’ and ‘Midnight’, songs that are slower, have more sounds delicate and relaxing.

The songs were released on the bts-082021 website, where you can listen to your favorite version of ‘Dynamite’ through different applications such as: Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music or YouTube.

‘Slow Jam’ Bedroom ’,‘ Retro ’and‘ Midnight ’from‘ NightTime ’remix, are tracks with a more relaxing aura, which invite fans to experience new sensations, such as tranquility, calm and serenity.

The remix series of ‘Dynamite’ were created especially for ARMY, Big Hit Entertainment company stated that they decided to create this project thanks to the boost that Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM have received.

Recently, the boys of BTS were as special guests at the iHeartRadio music festival, where they presented the most iconic songs from their great repertoire, including ‘Dynamite’.



