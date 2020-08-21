BTS premieres Dynamite, their first single in English

BTS is back with their new video Dynamite, a single that marks a before and after in their career as it is the first time that idols have released a song entirely in the English language.

ARMY! Are you still alive after the premiere of Dynamite? After a long wait, we can finally see the result of all the effort that the Bangtan Sonyeondan boys put into releasing a song with a different and unique concept.

A few hours ago the Dynamite premiere countdown began, where Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga and V got together to hold a press conference and share a fun moment with their fans prior to the release of their new song , which has already become a success just half an hour after its premiere.

As the guys from BTS previously mentioned in their interview with USA Today, creating their new song Dynamite represented quite a challenge for them as it is their first single entirely in English, something the K-Pop band hadn’t had. tried before and that without a doubt is the clear proof that idols have achieved all the goals that they have set themselves throughout their careers. Yaay!

Dynamite’s MV is full of colors and positive energy, from the lyrics of the song to the energetic dances that remind us of the 70’s. The BTS boys dazzled with super retro outfits where most of the clothes they are wearing belong to the new GUCCI pre-fall collection, a wardrobe specially chosen by the members of the band.

Shining through town with a hint of funk and soul, I’m gonna light it up with dynamite.

Throughout him new video we can see the BTS guys in different locations like a room full of posters of music legends like The Beatles and David Bowie, where Jungkook seems to have come straight out of a classic American movie from the 80s.

From a basketball court to a vinyl store to a glittering 70s stage, the boys of BTS proved that they are the kings of dance.

The Dynamite video has been very well received by ARMY and the general public since so far the official MV has already managed to exceed 17 million views on the YouTube platform and has gathered 1.7 million likes. Wow



