BTS Premier, IONIQ MV: Cooperation with Hyundai

The boys of BTS joined the Hyundai car company to make ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’, a song that tries to reflect the energy of the group, the idols have already released the official MV of the track, watch it here.

The Bangtan Boys are working as the official face of Hyundai, one of the largest and most famous car company in the world, the boys have released various promotional posters and other surprises for their fans.

Through the official Hyundai Worldwide channel on YouTube, the official MV of ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’ was published, a song with a retro touch, fun and fresh, very attached to the style that the idols of Big Hit presented in ‘ Dynamite ‘.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM were powerful and free in the video for ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’, as they took their fans to different sets such as the beach, the desert, the forest, luxurious properties with colorful lights and even to played with the perspectives in a mirrored room. Wooow.

The lyrics to ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’ speak of an inner force that drives you to fulfill all your dreams, such as the new car that idols promote, an excerpt from the collaboration reads:

When I see into your eyes, all I see is you filling my mind, new encounters accuse me, even if I hit something, I will have new possibilities, I can’t wait to discover that new part of me

The official MV of the new Bangtan Boys song already has more than 3 million views and is receiving the love of Internet users as it has more than 780 thousand likes, another great success for the interpreters of ‘Not Today’.

Watch the video for BTS’s ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’:

