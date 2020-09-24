BTS: Phew! Jungkook burns showing abdomen Pure FIRE!

Jungkook, one of the seven vocalists of BTS showed off his exquisite abdomen and the fans went crazy.

The members of BTS are in shape due to the multiple choreography rehearsals they must do in order to achieve that characteristic level of perfection in each of their videos and live performances.

All seven members are slim but some have a more marked body such as Jungkook, who is a fan favorite for his adorable face and cute attitude that quickly falls in love.

Arde Jungkook showing abdomen

In different presentations, he has been caught while lifting his shirt and you can see his incredible figure, driving his fans crazy who are also quite jealous with the handsome members of BTS.

Without a doubt, Jungkook is on fire! He may have a cute tender face but he also burns in each of his presentations, proving very sexy and sensual.

Jungkook SEXY!

Another of the key points that elevate his sensuality is his type of dressing, this young man has a wonderful style that makes him even more handsome than he already is. Sometimes we see him with very oversize clothes but when he puts on closer clothes, he melts anyone.

Who do you think is the most handsome idol in BTS? Each one of them has their own unique touch, but without a doubt, Jungkook has magic in his personality that manages to captivate whoever comes across.



