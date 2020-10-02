BTS performs Mikrokosmos with Jimmy Fallon

BTS performs an emotional performance with “Mikrokosmos” on the fourth night of the weekly special of “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

The BigHit group continues with music promotions for the United States, prior to their participation in the Billboard Music Awards. The idols performed an emotional performance with their song “Mikrokosmos”, whose setting not only highlighted the beauty of South Korea, but also their union with ARMY.

Through a new episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, BTS presented their fourth night of the weekly special, the show has featured various performances of the K-pop group, as well as games and dynamics, their last act was with “Mikrokosmos”, song that talks about the light that each person gives off and illuminates the world just like the stars.

Bangtan’s video already has more than 3 million views. The new performance with Jimmy Fallon showed part of Korean history and the architectural beauty of its palaces, as BTS made the recording in the area known as the Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in the Gyeongbokgung Palace, a construction used during the Joseon dynasty.

BTS PRESENTS MIKROKOSMOS AND MAKES A PERFORMANCE FULL OF HISTORY

The BigHit group captured a beautiful postcard of South Korea with this performance, as they recorded at night, in the middle of a lake and with the stars lighting up the sky, highlighting more the meaning of “Mikrokosmos”, in addition, they used several drones to create the BTS logo and write ARMY in the sky.

The lyrics of this song describe the brightness that each person gives off and that illuminates the darkest nights, for them, ARMY are like the stars and will always remain by their side to also illuminate their path. This performance was the group’s penultimate on the talk show, in addition to singing their musical repertoire, the idols wanted to show some of Korean culture.

The outfits that BTS wore were elegant and simple, as they chose casual dark pants, white, black and navy blue shirts, some wore silk clothes, V put on a sweatshirt to look comfortable and Jungkook modeled a black blouse with bright blue ornaments . They also used their custom microphones. BTS and ARMY lived a magical night.

BTS also released their new release, the remix of “Savage Love” with Jason Derulo, the boys sang in English and Korean.



