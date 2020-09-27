BTS performs at Lotte Duty Free Family Concert 2020

The members of BTS were part of the Lotte Duty Free Family 2020 concert, the K-pop idols offered a show with the best songs from their wide repertoire such as ‘Black Swan’, ‘Make It Right’ and ‘Boy With Luv’.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM joined the lineup of artists who gathered today at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert 2020, in this 30th edition of the show other Korean entertainment artists who performed at the event as: Tomorrow x Together, Hwang Chi Yeul, GFRIEND, and Lee Hyun.

Lotte Duty Free is a store of South Korean origin that has several stores around the world and specializes in different business areas such as hotels, health, beauty, tourist attractions, shopping centers and food.

The company founded on January 21, 1980, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, so each year they organize a massive event with idols to celebrate another year of triumphs for the conglomerate.

THE PRESENTATION OF BTS AT THE LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT 2020

The Bangtan Boys could not miss such an important gala, as the Big Hit band has worked in various campaigns with Lotte Duty Free, the K-pop singers and rappers are one of the most recognized images of the company.

The BTS show began with an introductory video of the group members, the photographs used were the promotional teasers of one of their most recent record materials, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

The Korean pop group began their set list with “Black Swan”, then they introduced themselves and talked a bit with the audience, later they performed “Make It Right” and chose the track “Boy With Luv” to say goodbye to their fans.

BTS flooded the big stage of the Lotte Duty Free Family 2020 concert with their energy, charisma, skills, and songs with a deep message, which perfectly matched the colorful sets.

The Lotte Duty Free Family Concert 2020 online broadcast had multiple subtitles in various languages ​​including English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean so that viewers could enjoy more performances by their favorite idols.

