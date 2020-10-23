BTS opens new Pop Up Store, how does the store look

The opening of the Map Of The Soul stores has already started, know what the place looks like and the BTS items you can find.

The first BTS Map Of The Soul store was already opened in South Korea and thanks to some fans from that country, we can see everything there is in that place. The response from ARMY has been incredible and the excitement for the new products took off on social media.

Fan input is being controlled to prevent too many people on the site, so everyone is enjoying the experience as they carefully look at each item and take amazing photos.

We show you what this store inspired by Map Of The Soul looks like, don’t forget to swipe each photo to see more images of the store.

BTS OPENS MAP OF THE SOUL STORE IN KOREA

This Pop Up Store has a large space to house different attractive spaces for ARMYs. One of them is the area dedicated to Dynamite, which has a retro theme, a recreation of the donut shop that we saw in the music video and also of the basketball court.

BTS’s TINY TAN figures are also in store sporting Mic Drop looks, so fans can pose alongside their favorite singer or in the middle of the whole group.

In addition to these perfect areas for Bangtan Sonyeondan fans to take incredible photos, the site has a section that will function exclusively as a store. Here fans can find sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, jackets and even rugs, the clothes have a slightly urban style and a sporty touch in the prints, but all of them refer to the musical hits of the K-Pop group.

Other items available in the store are glasses of various models, cup holders, lollipops, chocolates, rubrick buckets, mouth covers, water bottles and much more.

The store’s décor includes Samsung screens showing videos of the singers, the second floor, which will host the Black Swan experience, will also have a giant LED screen. Wow



