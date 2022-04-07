BTS open a Pop Up Store in Las Vegas, what does it Look like?

The Pop Up Store that BTS has opened all over the world offers ARMY a complete experience that includes unique details, the new store in Las Vegas may not be an exception, but what is on this site?

Every fan dreams of visiting one of the various stores that BTS has presented throughout their career, because in addition to finding official items that you could buy to increase or replenish your idol collection, there is something to look at, and it seems that you are transported to another place. place.

There were several Pop Up stores that the K-Pop group had in different parts of the world, and in each case they were inspired by some kind of musical era of idols or their videos and album covers, what is it surprising? is there? time?

As expected, the new store, which is now located in the city of Las Vegas, has all the atmosphere of Permission To Dance On Stage concerts, but also includes elements from various clips and emotional details that you will like.

OIL, DYNAMITE AND OTHER BTS SONGS ARE PART OF THE POP UP STORE

As we have already mentioned, the fact that this is a store does not limit this space only to the sale of goods for the ARMY, so everywhere you will find areas decorated in the spirit of various music videos and even with TinyTAN characters.

These are places where every ARMY would like to take iconic photos that combine the whole atmosphere of HYBE’s latest singles, so that you will feel as if you are inside a K-Pop MV.

BTS’S LOVE FOR ARMIE IS DEPICTED IN THE POP-UP STORE WITH PHRASES

In addition, there are also phrases on the walls said by Bangtan Sonyeondan members that show how much they appreciate their fans, for example, Vi said:

We really have the best fans in the world. ARMIE, you are the brightest stars in my universe.

But not only that, there are also messages that many might identify pursuing their dreams, such as the phrase RM where he explains:

I want to be someone who has a constant influence on people, who gives them hope and who they can strive to become.

On the other hand, find out what Jungkook said to ARMIE, who indicated that they wanted to become the singer’s girlfriend.