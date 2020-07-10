BTS on the ARDY’s Summer Playlist, follow the live stream

Do not miss this summer musical event with BTS. BTS will be part of Radio Disney’s ARDY’s Summer Playlist, the live stream follows.

The group will have a new appearance on American TV to celebrate the summer with music and recognize the heroes of education who inspire their students to follow their dreams, becoming creditors for a trophy in the form of Mickey Mouse.

Due to the pandemic, online classes were a priority for teachers, who continued their work and managed to save the school year by allowing several of their students to graduate and celebrate Class of 2020. BTS will be part of this celebration and if not you want to miss his performance, we tell you how to see the concert live.

ARDY’s Summer Plyalist Hours:

7:00 PM: Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador

8:00 PM: Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador

9:00 PM: Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic

10:00 PM: Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil

3:00 AM: Spain

Line Up:

Katy Perry

Dua Lipa

Sia

Sofia Carson

Alessia Cara

Baby Rexha

Sabrina Carpenter

Echosmith

And more …

The celebration will be directed by Laura Marano from “Austin and Ally”. BTS could have a presentation similar to that of “Class of 2020”, give a speech to later present their best musical hits.

Transmission links:

Option 1

Option 2

Option 3

Option 4

Option 5

It seems that the ARDY’s Summer Playlist is not the only surprise that BTS has prepared , apparently there is a clue about the release date of a new album , the boys are in the midst of preparations, composing and recording some things, when will it be released your new album?



