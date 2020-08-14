BTS on I-LAND, follow the live stream

BTS will have a guest appearance on the reality survival show “I-LAND” that is looking for BigHit’s new boygroup. The program will be broadcast this Friday, August 14 and if you don’t want to miss it, we tell you how to follow the live broadcast.

BTS gradually resumes its activities in K-pop, its agency, who revealed their new plans for 2020 and 2021, one of them is to debut a new group, whose members will be chosen through the reality show “I-LAND” and BTS will help you fulfill your dreams.

The new episode will air this Friday, don’t miss the live broadcast.

I-LAND Broadcast Schedules

8:00 AM: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras

9:00 AM: Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama

10:00 AM: Chile, Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba

11:00 AM: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay

4:00 PM: Spain



