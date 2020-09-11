BTS on ‘Bae Chul Woo’s Music Camp’ Radio Show

BTS will be promoting for the first time in Korea by appearing on a radio program.

On Friday (11/09), BTS has been scheduled to appear as a guest star on the MBC FM4U radio program ‘Bae Chul Woo’s Music Champ’.

The boy group ‘Dynamite’ singer will appear on a radio program hosted by veteran singer and radio DJ Bae Chul Woo, to greet fans in Korea on September 14th.

DJ Bae Chul Woo did mention BTS during his radio program on September 1st, where he congratulated the boy group for topping Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart.

As is well known, BTS has never done their comeback promotions with ‘Dynamite’ in Korea, where the meamng group has been busy with schedules on various famous American TV shows.



