BTS on America’s Got Talent, follow the live stream

BTS will be one of the special guests during the semifinals of America’s Got Talent, do not miss the details of their participation, we tell you how to watch the live broadcast and everything you need to know.

Follow the live broadcast, the BigHit boys continue with the promotions of “Dynamite” and will be one of the performers of the new episode of the musical reality show, which is broadcasting its season 15 and is already in the final stretch, as the contestants are disputing the semifinals. If you want to see BTS’s performance, we leave you the schedules and links so you can follow the live broadcast.

BTS has had great success with their first English single, “Dynamite” managed to take the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 and to continue cheering on ARMY and aspiring singers, BTS will be doing a special performance on America’s Got Talent tomorrow. It is not known if it will be a live performance or a pre-recorded video. The K-pop group is gaining popularity in the United States.

Broadcast schedules:

16 of September

18:00 pm: Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala

19:00 pm: Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Panama

20:00 pm: Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Paraguay

9:00 pm: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

September, 17th

2:00 am: Spain



