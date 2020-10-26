BTS nominated for the 2020 American Music Awards

The ARMYs have a new award on the way and BTS could receive a couple of accolades at the 2020 American Music Awards with the help of their fandom.

Although the music awards were stopped for a while due to the difficulties facing the world, the shows have adapted to new methods and dynamics to continue bringing music and shows for the fans, the 2020 AMAs will be held soon and BTS was nominated. What prizes could they win?

Bangtan Sonyeondan idols were nominated as Favorite Pop / Rock Duo or Group and also Favorite Social Artist. Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Suga and V will compete with big stars and every fan will want to support them.

Voting ends on November 16, so get ready and show your love for Big Hit Entertainment singers.

HOW TO VOTE FOR BTS IN THE AMAS 2020?

You can support BTS in various ways, the first is through Twitter, where you can write tweets that will represent a vote, the publication must say:

I’m voting for (Artist, song or album) for (Category name) at the #AMAs

When writing the category it must be as the American Music Awards made it known, that is, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop / Rock or Favorite Social Artist as the case may be. Make sure to dedicate a tweet for each category, since if you include both votes in a single publication they will lose validity. Also, keep in mind that only public accounts votes will be counted, but retweets will also help in this vote.

Another option is to go directly to the Billboard website, here you will find an option to vote in the American Music Awards. Once on the page, click on the categories where BTS is nominated, under the photos of each artist is the word VOTE, select that option and then you will have to log in from the account you want to vote (Facebook or Twitter).

Everything seems to indicate that each person will be able to vote 10 times from the website, but only 10 votes per Twitter account will be counted for each category.

