BTS nominated at the 2022 Korean Music Awards, what awards will it win?

Like every year, the Korean Music Awards will reward the best in the Korean music industry and BTS is never lacking among its nominees, in which categories could the idol group succeed?

BTS has been awarded with awards from different parts of the world and its great influence in the international music industry is simply undeniable; With their music, this South Korean boy band has managed to conquer millions of hearts.

This is why Bangtan Sonyeondan continues to be recognized with different awards both in its country of origin and outside of it; as in the Korean Music Awards, a gala that has been held since 2004 and takes as its main qualifier the number of sales of each artist.

This year, the KMAs are preparing a great event to reward the best stars in South Korea, the award ceremony has already announced its nominees where we can find the name of Bangtan in various categories where they can succeed.

How many awards could BTS win at the 2022 Korean Music Awards? The idols are nominated in some categories in which they will undoubtedly shine.

BTS HAS NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2022 KOREAN MUSIC AWARDS IN THESE CATEGORIES

The KMA 2022 have announced their list of nominees for this edition, among the participants for each category we can find BTS has 3 nominations in total, these are the awards that the boy band could win.

K-Pop Song with Butter

Daesang Musician of the Year

Daesang Song of the Year with Butter

Do you think BTS can take these awards? For this event there is no voting, the winners are chosen by an expert jury and the number of sales of each artist; in other years, Bangtan has already triumphed in this award.

WHEN ARE THE KOREAN MUSIC AWARDS 2022?

The 2022 Korean Music Awards ceremony will be held on March 1, 2022, at 6 PM South Korea time, at the award ceremony there are many nominated K-Pop artists and this is one of the awards most important and expected of the year.

There is almost a month left to find out what prizes BTS will win at this great award ceremony, so all that remains is to wait for the big day of the event.