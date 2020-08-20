BTS members confess what they appreciate the most in life

K-pop group Bangtan Boys shared with ARMY what is most valuable to them, what do idols at Big Hit Entertainment cherish the most?

The boys of BTS are about to return to the stage with a super song, ‘Dynamite’ is the first single in English of the band formed by Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM, the eyes of the world are placed in singers and rappers, who in addition to being one of the most famous boy bands of the moment, are also appreciated by millions of people.

For artists there are elements that are invaluable, such as creativity, style, skills and a proposal that attracts the audience, all this and more offer the ‘Idol’ singers, that is why their impact is reflected in the sales of their merchandise, in the positions of the chats and in the prizes that are won.

Besides music, there is something that the members of BTS love even more, if you want to know what the 7 members of the Bangtan Boys would not change for anything in the world, we will tell you below …

The boys of BTS answered some questions in their fan cafe in Japan, a country where Korean idols enjoy great fame and are highly admired by their fans from that region, who always manage to create trends dedicated to them.

🧁: Fan cafe

🗣️: What do all seven BTS members love in common?

🐰: Isn't there one only? Isn't it ARMY? It's ARMY. Food, clothing, and shelter. What you need in your life is food. You can't live without food. You can't live without clothes. ARMY, too, we can't live without ARMY. pic.twitter.com/ETSQlFqe4G — Jungkook Libya🇱🇾🧨ᴴᴶᴷᴰ (@Libyanjungkook1) August 20, 2020

Jeon Jungkook was asked about what his peers appreciate most in common and he, the interpreter from the city of Busan in South Korea, replied with a smile on his mouth that:

There is something, it is ARMY, it is like food, clothes and a home, you know that without those common things you cannot live, but for us it is ARMY, we cannot live without ARMY

Woooow. If Jungkook puts all his fans as a basic need, that means that he and his colleagues value all the activities and projects that Internet users undertake to spread their music, their ideas and the motto ‘Love Yourself’.

Owwww. The ‘Golden Maknae’ loves its fans, as they are the driving force that drives those represented by Big Hit Entertainment every day. Idols do know how to appreciate the effort that their followers make to keep them in a privileged place within the world music industry.

The love between fans and artists is the same, because the fans who follow the career of BTS, know the struggle of the boys to achieve their dreams and goals, they are a great source of inspiration for the enthusiasts who enjoy each of their deep songs and interesting record materials.

It is not the first time that Jungkook expresses his great affection for ARMY, on different occasions the 'Euphoria' singer surprises the fandom with tokens of appreciation, such as when the minor member of BTS helped his followers find their dream and ideal job.