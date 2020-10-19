BTS: Meet the actors who will star in YOUTH

BTS is set to release their own drama called “YOUTH”, the cast that will play each of the members has already been revealed.

The K-pop group BigHit continues with the preparations for their new releases, from new merchandise, their comeback with their album “BE”, to their own K-Drama. ARMY will be able to know a new story within the BTS universe, the boys will not act in the series, but they will be played by young actors who will star in characters full of drama.

Through various Korean media, the main cast for “YOUTH”, the Korean series of BTS, which is estimated could be released in early 2021, the K-pop drama seeks to reinforce the value of friendship and love. own, as the fictional lives of V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook will be full of drama and difficult moments.

The seven boys who will star in “YOUTH” have already been confirmed, some are just starting their careers and others already have a short track record in Korean dramas. According to the first reports, the production was not only based on their audition, but also on the chemistry between everyone to be able to interpret the idols in all their charm.

CAST OF YOUTH, THE DRAMA INSPIRED BY BTS

The actor who will play the oldest member of Bangtan is Seo Ji Hoon, he will play Jin, whose character is a boy who lives under the shadow of his father and does not dare to express his own emotions, everything changes when he meets others

Noh Jing Hyun will be Suga, a character with a dark past that makes him the victim of rumors about being a murderer, he always takes refuge playing the piano, but everything will change when he meets Jungkook.

The Golden Maknae will be played by Jeon Ji Seo, his story in the drama will be that of someone who does not know what happiness is and constantly wonders the purpose of being alive.

Seo Yung will play RM, a boy who focuses on being the top of his class, has several part-time jobs, but wants to live a normal life.

J-Hope will be personified by Ahn Ji Ho, within the story he will be abandoned in an amusement park, but despite this he is someone who remains positive about life.

Kim Yoon Woo will be playing the role of Jimin, someone who has suffered during his youth and causes trauma and who struggles to have his own identity.

Ultimately, V will be played by Jung Woo, who lives with his alcoholic father and whose mother abandoned them. The seven will get to know each other and change their lives forever.



